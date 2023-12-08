Bar Beach bowl declared one of nation's best as skate comp rolls into town

A NOVOCASTRIAN skater is looking for back-to-back crowns as the King of the Concrete competition hits "one of the best skate bowls in Australia" this weekend.
Valentine skating prodigy Taj Wolfenden is hunting his second crown in two weeks, after taking out the title at the previous King of the Concrete in Sydney earlier this year.
Up to 60 kids are expected to compete in the Newcastle leg of the competition on Saturday that will be held at the Bar Beach skateboard bowl from 8am to 4pm.
Organiser Renton Millar said Newcastle was a nursing ground for skating talent.
"It should be a rad day ... the level of competition is really strong in Newcastle, particularly with the kids," Mr Millar said.
"The bowl at Bar Beach is one of the best bowls in Australia, and as a result lots of kids are really good.
"Traditionally, Newcastle has a history and culture of skating. For the past 10 years, Newcastle has produced some pretty amazing skateboarders, which means the ones that come after them are always pretty good."
The public is welcome to enjoy the aerial spectacle.
"The Bar Beach skate park is really hard to beat, you've got the beach right there and the bowl is in great shape," Mr Millar said.
