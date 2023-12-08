Mitch Chapple backs Always Be Chaps to step up in Menangle final

Maitland trainer Mitch Chapple is confident Always Be Chaps won't be beaten if he can find the lead from gate one in his NSW Breeders Challenge Eastern Region Final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Chapple is one of several Hunter trainers heading to Menangle for the series finals and his two-year-old colt looks one of the best hopes from the region.
Always Be Chaps has won twice at Newcastle this preparation, either side of a seventh at Menangle in stakes grade.
His most recent run was a commanding 5.7-metre win in a heat of the regional series when Guy Chapple, Mitch's dad, drove Always Be Chaps to the lead from gate one and controlled the race throughout before kicking clear late to clock a 1:57 mile.
Always Be Chaps faces stiffer, Sydney-trained opposition in the $30,000 2YO colts and geldings decider but Mitch hoped Guy could again take him to the front from barrier one.
"He's a pretty good horse, he's just doesn't know what to do just yet," Mitch said.
"Tomorrow is his grand final so hopefully he jumps on the bunny and is too good."
He believed Belinda McCarthy-trained Ravishing Sloy (gate three) and Jarrod Alchin's My Ultimate Buddha (five) would be toughest to beat. Ravishing Sloy won his heat at Menangle in 1:52:3.
"It all depends if it crosses us early or not," Mitch said of Ravishing Sloy. "I think if we're in front of it, it won't beat us, but time will tell.
"He's a genuine top-three chance.
"I think he'll run 1.54 at Newcastle and low 52s at Menangle if we have to, but hopefully we won't have to go too fast and it's the same result as two weeks ago. But if we have to, I'm pretty confident he can do it."
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari's Tufftiger and Millers Forest trainer Chris Bourke's Tough Nut Teejay are also in the race.
Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding's Craftman's Charlie looks like another contender on the night, in the 3Y0 colts and geldings final.
Lochinvar Lorenzo (Michael Formosa) and Love Lou (Melanie Elder) are also in that race.
In the three-year-old fillies decider, the Hunter has Sally Bigtime (Brendon Flaherty), Shiralee (Clayton Harmey) and Cracker Barrel (Jamie Bond).
In the two-year-old fillies, Elite Molly (Harmey) and Forever Skyfall (Formosa) are qualifiers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.