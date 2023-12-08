Big Picture Fest a focus of Newcastle's cultural and tourism market

IF you've visited Newcastle's CBD recently it's impossible to ignore the colourful pockets of street art among the city buildings.
Even Newcastle's most famous visitor of 2023, Sir Paul McCartney, made a surprise visit to see artist Mitch Rev's street art, made in the Beatles legend's honour, in Stewart Avenue.
Big Picture Fest director Katerina Skoumbas believes Newcastle has built a reputation nationally for its street art.
"The visitor centre says the Big Picture Fest map is one of the top three assets that they give out to tourists every single day," Ms Skoumbas said.
"That means the city is able to offer visitors and tourists something to do, that's free, that's cultural and well considered, especially while the art gallery is closed.
"For me, it's definitely got a place on the map for street art."
On Friday Big Picture Fest was among 15 projects given funding under the City of Newcastle's Centre and Darby Street Special Business Rate (SBR) program.
Others included West Best Bloc Fest, Kindle Winter Wellbeing Festival, Chalk the Walk, Newcastle Food Month, Stories, Newcastle ALIVE! Winter Festival, Devonshire St Laneway, Sculptures @ Scratchley, Procession of Giants, Shakespeare Under The Stars and the Newcastle Bar Awards.
Big Picture Fest, which involves local and international artists painting large-scale murals on buildings in front of the public, will return for a third edition in September 2024.
One of Newcastle's most well-known street art pieces is Melbourne artist Matt "Adnate" Last's 25-metre long, 6.5m high mural of Aunty June Rose and her great granddaughter daughter Nayeli on the corner of Stewart Avenue and Hunter Street.
Other popular pieces include Sydneysider Fintan Magee's mural overlooking museum park and Mexican-born artist Goya Torres' mural that incorporates a garage in Gibson Street.
Ms Skoumbas is searching for business or property owners in the Newcastle CBD who possess a large exterior wall that could be incorporated into Big Picture Fest.
Larger the wall, the more likely it could attract artists with international reputations.
"When we're coming in we want to be very authentic, which means we're choosing artists that will resonate with the city and we're also looking for businesses that are interested in creatively collaborating, and there are so many in Newcastle," she said.
Council's SBR funding will used to pay artists, the suppliers and local businesses involved in wall preparation and safety.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said Big Picture Fest was an obvious choice for SBR funding.
"It's super popular and it provides a good way of activating the city," Cr Clausen said. "Thousands of Novocastrians come out in the production of the works, so that's really engaging.
"There also a positive loop back in the artistic community by bringing national and international artists to come in and do the Big Picture works."
Cr Clausen said street art was also a positive way to reduce graffiti.
"There is a high degree of respect for street art so it tends to mean buildings are left in a better condition than they would otherwise have been," he said.
