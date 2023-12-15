Lume inner city apartment, where luxury and lifestyle come together

1 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Situated in the sought after Lume development this spacious one-bedroom apartment is right in the heart of Newcastle's Honeysuckle foreshore precinct.
Complemented by the highest quality features including integrated Miele appliances, stone bench tops, timber floors and wool carpets, this light-filled apartment offers a combination of comfort and convenience enhanced by dazzling harbour views.
Boasting an oversize master bedroom with built in robe, European laundry, loads of storage, stunning kitchen, spacious lounge and dining opening onto wrap around balcony where you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the harbour and Newcastle Marina.
Security entry, single carspace and storage space completes the package.
Socialise with your new neighbours on the rooftop BBQ terrace where you can also take in the spectacular harbour and Nobbys views, or for some leisure time hit the complex lap pool, gym or sauna.
Residents will also enjoy the convenience of the nearby cafes, restaurants and hotels, boutique shops, public spaces and the marina and yacht club.
