Newcastle strive for five in NSW Country Championships final

CAPTAIN Nick Foster admits Newcastle's core group of representative cricketers provide a "massive point of difference for us".
Foster, Jeff Goninan, Adrian Chad, Ben Balcomb and Daniel Arms have played together in every NSW Country Championships final since 2019-2020.
Aaron Wivell and Aaron Bills, officially cleared this week to return from a hamstring injury, have missed just one each.
They're all poised to line up again as Newcastle strive for a record-extending fifth straight NSW Country Championships title, hosting Central Coast in Sunday's showdown at No.1 Sportsground.
"It's unreal and I think it's a massive point of difference for us," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"It definitely gives you confidence knowing that you've got those people around who have often found a way to get the job done.
"There's just such a habit of winning and the best thing about that for me, when we do get new people into the team they fall into a culture of expecting success."
Both sides progressed following preliminary rounds recently.
Foster said Newcastle "still have a decision to make" in relation to omitting one player from the final 13.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Daniel Arms, Aaron Wivell, Logan Weston, Jeff Goninan, Adrian Isherwood, Adrian Chad, Daniel McGovern, Ben Balcomb, Josh Bennett, Aaron Bills, Josh McTaggart, Daniel Williams, Josh Claridge.
CENTRAL COAST: Chris Archer, Scott Burkinshaw, Broc Hardy, Jake Hardy, Jack Harris, Jake Holmes, Simon Keen, Thomas Owen, Callum Rainger, Dylan Robertson, Brett Russell, Kobe Allison, Robert Lavery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.