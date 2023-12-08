Ritza Piper tipped prove too hot in Newcastle Cup at The Gardens

Keinbah trainer Rob Howard is not expecting in-form Downtown Zipper, or any other dog in the $25,000-to-the-winner Newcastle Cup (715 metres), to challenge Ritza Piper on Saturday night at The Gardens.
Downtown Zipper has won his past two starts, both over 720m at Wentworth Park, and will carry local hopes in the staying test. He was a $5 TAB hope from box six on Friday.
Howard, though, believed the Joseph Scerri-trained Ritza Piper, a $1.80 favourite, would have her own way from box one. Ritza Piper won the Sonia Hornery Stayers Cup (715m) on the Black Top program in her most recent visit to The Gardens in September.
Since then, Ritza Piper has claimed group 1 glory in the Top Gun Stayers at The Meadows then second place just last week in the Bold Trease Final at Sandown.
Howard said Downtown Zipper was "going pretty good" but he believed Ritza Piper would be too strong.
"Zipping Kansas goes good, Mick Hardman's in the two [Zipping Whiskey] goes good as well. The three [Glaski Poke] has ability," he said.
"But there's not a lot of pace in the race and I'd say the red will lead on its ear and be very hard to beat out in front. It goes very well when it's in front."
Howard also said he would be happy if the meeting was abandoned given the extreme temperatures forecast. He hoped a decision would be made in the morning to give travelling trainers sufficient notice.
