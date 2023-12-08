Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ritza Piper tipped prove too hot in Newcastle Cup at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 8 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ritza Piper
Ritza Piper

Keinbah trainer Rob Howard is not expecting in-form Downtown Zipper, or any other dog in the $25,000-to-the-winner Newcastle Cup (715 metres), to challenge Ritza Piper on Saturday night at The Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.