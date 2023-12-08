How the incoming heatwave has affected Hunter events and activities

Drink regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty. Water is the best option. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and sugary or fizzy drinks as they make dehydration worse.

Eat little and often, rather than large meals. Try to eat more cold food, particularly salads and fruit, which contain water.

Stay indoors in the coolest rooms of your house or in the shade during the hottest part of the day.

Take cool showers and splash yourself with cold water several times a day, particularly your face and the back of your neck. A loose, cotton, damp cloth or scarf on the back of the neck can help you stay cool.

Air flow: Make sure there is sufficient air circulation, either from an air conditioner or by leaving a secured window or door open.

Find the shade: If you must go out, stay in the shade. Wear a hat and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, preferably made of natural fibres. Wear sunglasses and apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 to exposed skin. If you will be outside for some time, take plenty of water with you.