How the incoming heatwave has affected Hunter events and activities

Hunter residents are being warned to take extra care as events and activities are altered and cancelled due to Saturday's predicted heatwave.
The temperature is set to climb above 40 degrees in parts of the Hunter and other areas of the state in what could be Sydney's hottest day in years.
Ausgrid has cancelled a planned outage in Stockton due to the weather, which would have affected more than 400 homes between 8am and 5pm.
Run times at this weekend's Dashville Xmas Weekender event in Lower Belford have been altered to cope with the sweltering conditions.
Newcastle District Cricket games will still go ahead at this stage, with the association's heat policy including provision for extra drinks breaks and extended intervals if needed. Games can be cancelled if the temperature reaches 42 degrees.
Hunter New England Health has issued a warning not to handle or touch injured, or dead, wildlife including flying foxes and microbats.
Public Health Physician David Durrheim said the forecasted high temperatures could result in unwell bats that may fall out of trees, prompting people to pick them up or attempt to rescue them.
"Do not attempt to touch or handle flying foxes or microbats, dead or alive," Dr Durrheim said.
"If you see a dead bat in a public area, contact your local council and ask them to dispose of it.
"If you see a bat in distress, please call your local wildlife rehabilitation organisation, in circumstances where untrained people attempt to rescue bats they often do more harm than good."
The Australian Red Cross is also urging residents to take action and plan how they will manage the weather.
Australian Red Cross State Director for New South Wales, Kate Miranda said heatwaves are more than just another hot day.
"These weather events can be extremely dangerous, and it's vital that people have a plan to keep cool, especially those who are vulnerable, older or unwell," Ms Miranda said.
"When temperatures rise, simple steps like keeping hydrated, staying indoors and wearing light clothing can make a significant difference."
Australian Red Cross tips for coping with the heat include:
Do you have an event that has been cancelled or altered due to the heatwave? Email news@newcastleherald.com.au.
