Music community making noise for Palestinian family trapped in war zone

THE Newcastle music community is rallying behind a local Palestinian family to assist them in rescuing their relatives from war-torn Gaza.
Fletcher couple Mohammed and Rola Elmassri are hoping to have 40 of their relatives, including their parents and siblings, brought to Australia this month on Subclass 600 Visitor Visas.
Their families are currently in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, near the Egyptian border.
On Sunday Wickham's Lass O'Gowrie Hotel will host Artists For Ceasefire, a mini music festival to raise money for the Elmassri family.
The all-Newcastle line-up includes Punko, Alana Mundi, Lu Quade, Photo Of The Moon, Professor Crab and Fox Pfluger.
Co-organiser Sinead Waites said when the Elmassri family's relatives arrive in Australia they will require immediate assistance.
"The nature of situation is that Palestinian refugees have basically been encouraged to apply for visitor visas, which is great because they get processed more quickly, but it means when they arrive they don't have access to the same services that you would get on a humanitarian visa," Waites said.
Artists For Ceasefire kicks off at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.