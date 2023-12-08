Coal train derails and sparks a two-day bushfire that is still ongoing

AN empty coal train has derailed on its way back from Newcastle Port, sparking a grassfire that firefighters have battled for the past two days.
On Wednesday afternoon, the train was returning to a coal mine when it came off the tracks at Murrumbo, near Bylong.
Although no one was injured, the crash caused a bushfire along Bylong Valley Way, which has grown to 38-hectares which NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers are trying to get under control before temperatures soar over the weekend.
The fire has restricted access to the crash site, and safety offices have been unable to assess the damage or cause of the issue.
More information will be reported once it becomes available.
