Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Award-winning doctor returns to Newcastle with bundle of passion

By Emma Elsworthy
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I think the most important thing for people, particularly women, in any career is that you find mentors who are honest, who understand what's important to you, and who don't judge you for that," Dr Farrah Othman says. Picture by Simone De Peak
"I think the most important thing for people, particularly women, in any career is that you find mentors who are honest, who understand what's important to you, and who don't judge you for that," Dr Farrah Othman says. Picture by Simone De Peak

Farrah Othman's career is not her top priority. You wouldn't guess it, considering the 32-year-old award-winning cardiologist has done over 1200 interventions - 10 times what someone her age might've done - in a specialist field where just 5 per cent of doctors are women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.