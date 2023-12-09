The face of homelessness many in our city would know

Many Novocastrians would be familiar with Pete, who has spent more than three decades sleeping rough on the city's streets.
This past week our reporter Matthew Kelly was able to tell a little of Pete's story, shining a light on the uncomfortable truth of the rough underbelly of Australia's largest regional city.
Pete's mostly non-verbal and antisocial manner has made it hard for people to help him. And herein lies a difficult truth: many sleeping rough may not desire help, and have complex needs, past trauma, and myriad issues that make engaging with services challenging and far from staightforward for them.
Clinical psychologist Jessica Mackelprang told the Newcastle Herald building trust was essential to helping people experiencing homelessness engage with social services.
"Building a trusting relationship is pivotal to enabling Pete to have a sense of safety and hopefully to be able to express what he wants and what his needs are," Dr Mackelprang said.
In Pete's case, City Sleep Safe director John Cross was able to connect.
In addition to providing him with food and clothing, Mr Cross also helped Pete obtain a birth certificate and a pension. Small steps towards a brighter future.
Matthew Kelly said it was a privilege to tell Pete's story. You can read it, and experience Simone De Peak's powerful images here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.