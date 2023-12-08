Former Knights star Jarrod Mullen plans a rugby league comeback

FORMER Newcastle Knights playmaker Jarrod Mullen is set to attempt another rugby league comeback after Corrimal Cougars announced he will be one of their co-coaches in the Illawarra League next season.
Mullen, who appeared in 211 top-grade games for the Knights, captained the club and also represented NSW in a lone State of Origin clash, turns 37 in April.
He last played in the NRL in 2016, and his professional career was effectively finished at the age of 29 when he received a four-year ban for testing positive to a banned steroid at the end of that season.
After serving his suspension, he was thrown a lifeline by Queensland Cup club Sunshine Coast Falcons. only to have two seasons written off by injuries.
He signed to play for Corrimal last season but a shoulder injury ruined those plans.
His fellow co-coach, Sean Maloney, told the Illawarra Mercury that Mullen intends to give it another crack in 2024.
"We're hoping that his shoulder pulls up in the off-season and he wants to give it another year," Maloney said.
"He's a massive cog in me coming back ... a lot for me to come back had to do with Jarrod.
"He's a great bloke, a real down-to-earth funny guy. And his knowledge of football and where he's been - with Newcastle, NSW and the PM's representative side - brings a lot to the club, especially for the young guys."
