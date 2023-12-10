Loch Eagle to chase more riches after spearheading record day for Kris Lees

Loch Eagle overcame a wide draw to grab second in the $1 million The Gong (1600m) two weeks earlier and he faced a similar task in The Ingham from 18. However, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was able to find a three-wide, midfield run with cover before getting into the clear on the home turn. Loch Eagle then had to chase down Attractable with a sustained run, grabbing him close to the line for a quarter-length win.