Loch Eagle to chase more riches after spearheading record day for Kris Lees

Loch Eagle will continue on to the $1 million Magic Millions Cup (1400 metres) next month on the Gold Coast after securing a Doncaster start and headlining a record day for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees with victory in the group 2 The Ingham (1600m).
The five-year-old, originally the third emergency, was a late call-up to the $2 million race at Randwick and became one of five city winners for Lees on Saturday.
Loch Eagle's victory, which sealed ballot exemption into the group 1 Doncaster in April, helped give the Lees stable $1,555,000 in winning prizemoney on the day. Zoe's Promise and Brudenell claimed the last two races at Randwick, after Willinga Freefall and Dream Hour won at Eagle Farm. Dream Hour took out that meeting's headline race, the $300,000 Gateway (1400m), to secure a slot in June's group 1 Stradbroke Handicap.
"We've had six winners in a day but not five metros, so it was pretty pleasing," Lees said on Sunday.
Loch Eagle overcame a wide draw to grab second in the $1 million The Gong (1600m) two weeks earlier and he faced a similar task in The Ingham from 18. However, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was able to find a three-wide, midfield run with cover before getting into the clear on the home turn. Loch Eagle then had to chase down Attractable with a sustained run, grabbing him close to the line for a quarter-length win.
"It only got beat a couple of lengths in The Gong and he ran really well without cover," Lees said.
"From that alley, I thought he'd have a similar run, but Dylan rode him perfectly. He was able to tuck him in, three deep with cover and it was the winning move."
The victory put the Doncaster into calculations but Lees said he would "probably still press on to the Magic Millions".
"Then after that, the Doncaster is a different league altogether, but we'll probably end up there," he said. "He won't run again until the Magic Millions in January."
Gibbons was expecting to ride first emergency Williamsburg in The Ingham, but it was one of four to scratching and open up a spot for Loch Eagle early on Saturday.
"We were nearly ready to have a gallop [at Newcastle in preparation for next week] because being third emergency, I just assumed we would not be getting in, especially in a $2 million race on a good track," Lees said.
Dream Hour also secured a group 1 slot, but connections Australian Bloodstock have the option of filling it with a different horse in the Stradbroke.
The four-year-old, a $17 chance on Saturday, came from well back as the widest runner under jockey Andrew Mallyon to power to a 2.36-length victory.
"He probably surprised with the ease he won with, but we thought he could run well, with blinkers the first time," Lees said.
"We've always had a fair opinion of him. It's hard to marry that Queensland form up, but it normally stacks up if they are competitive in Sydney, but it was a pretty good field on paper.
"Now he's got a ticket into the Stradbroke Handicap. I'm not sure how it works with the ownership group, but I would say it will be him if he's fit and well."
Lees said Dream Hour will continue on this preparation with his runs spaced.
Willinga Freefall gave Lees, Mallyon and Australian Bloodstock a double at the meeting when easily winning the 1300m Summer Provincial Series Final.
"It looked the right race for him and he's been knocking on the door," Lees said. "He'll race in another Saturday race in a couple of weeks."
Zoe's Promise and Brudenell capped the day for Lees, fighting hard late to win benchmark 78 and 88 handicaps respectively.
Brudenell ($6.50) led from gate one in his 1100m race and kicked back late to prevail by almost a length and give Gibbons a double. It was the four-year-old's seventh win in 13 starts.
"He's a real winner and he's got a terrific racing style up on speed. He's hard to get past," Lees said.
"Now it's whether he runs in two weeks or we go four weeks into a listed race at Canterbury that we might consider."
Nash Rawiller lifted Zoe's Promise ($2.90 favourite), another Australian Bloodstock galloper, past leader Missy Moola late for a half-length success.
"She's another one with a good racing style on speed," Lees said. "She ran out a strong mile and she'll be better for that run. She will go to the group 3 Belle Of The Turf at Gosford."
