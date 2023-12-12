City's depth tested as Waratah-Mayfield aim to defend NDCA women's title

Kirsten Smith concedes the loss of four key players due to representative duties is "not ideal" ahead of the Newcastle District Cricket Association women's final at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
But the Newcastle City captain is backing the club's depth as they prepare to face off with defending champions Waratah-Mayfield in a repeat of last year's title showdown.
City have beaten Waratah in both exchanges this season but are missing NSW Country players Kate McTaggart, Caoimhe Bray, Sienna Eve and Tara French, who are in Brisbane for the Australian under-19 championships.
"It's a great opportunity for some of the division two girls to come up," Smith said.
"They did really well in their competition, making the semi-finals in their first season as a team.
"Waratah has a really good bowling and fielding unit but they also have some key batters who can take the game away from you, so we really need to capitalise in the power play, trying to take a few key wickets.
"If we can do that, it will be a really close game. We just can't afford for their players to get their eye in and get away on us."
Waratah-Mayfield have played in every NDCA women's final since the competition's inception in 2019 and broke through for their first triumph last year.
"We have had extremely close games this season, we just didn't have the runs in both of the matches and they just took it from us," Waratah-Mayfield captain Emma-Jayne Howe said.
"This is our fifth grand final but we've only won one so hopefully we can go back-to-back."
The Cup final is at 7pm and follows the NDCA women's Plate (division two) showdown between Wallsend and Warners Bay at 4.30pm.
