Hunter driver Grace Panella on the double for strong finish to season

Grace Panella added two winners to her season tally as she closes in on securing second spot in the NSW female drivers' premiership for a second year.
The Hunter reinswoman, the sister of US-based multiple premiership winner Lauren Tritton, helped Central Coast trainer Roy Roots jnr score a treble at Newcastle on Friday, driving Beancounter and Betterthanferderer to victories.
It took Panella to 60 winners this year, 25 behind Bathurst-based star Amanda Turnbull and eight clear of Taylah Osmond. Panella was second to Turnbull last year with 78 winners while driving regularly for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey.
"Last year was my best year but this year I've ventured out on my own since July, so I'm not doing too bad," Panella said.
She drove Beancounter ($8.50) to a narrow front-running win over Harmey-trained favourite Payton's Rock ($1.80) before a dead-heat with Blake Hughes-driven, Darren Elder-trained Stick Man on Betterthanfederer.
"He went really good," she said of Beancounter.
"I think I've had three starts on him and the first two he probably got beat a combined 300 metres. He just had a few little tricks but they seem to have fixed him up now. He's definitely a front-running horse. He's not very versatile. He just like to run at his own speed.
"The second winner I dead-heated with Blake, so that was painful. But that's a winner, so I'll take that."
On Saturday night, Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding's Craftman's Charlie was the best of the Hunter brigade in the NSW Breeders Challenge Eastern Region finals at Menangle Park, finishing second in the three-year-old colts and geldings.
Craftman's Charlie led then kicked clear in the straight, only for David Hewitt-trained Extreme Sea to round him up late for a 4.9 win in 1:50:0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.