Matildas star Cortnee Vine seals Sydney FC win over Jets

Matildas' World Cup star Cortnee Vine punished a late Newcastle Jets error to seal a 1-0 win for Sydney FC in front of 3842 spectators at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Vine's 84th-minute close-range tap-in silenced what was a record turnout for an A-League Women's match at the inner-city venue.
Although disappointed with the result, the fans would not have left disappointed by the performance.
The Jets, who were attempting to end a nine-game losing streak against the defending champions, had the crowd in raptures with a string of impressive saves to deny the Sky Blues before Vine struck.
After a cat-and-mouse first half with limited shots on target from either side, the game burst open after the break.
Jets centre-back Tash Prior produced a crucial tackle on Fiona Worts in the 54th minute around the penalty spot then headed the ball off the goal-line in the 76th minute.
Newcastle goalkeeper Izzy Nino had an almost flawless performance with several clutch saves before a poor clearance with six minutes remaining landed to Princess Ibini on the left edge of the Jets' 18-yard box and the Sky Blues captain found Vine unmarked at the back post.
It was a cruel blow in an otherwise outstanding performance from the hosts, who showed plenty of grit, energy and class against the competition heavyweights.
Newcastle created plenty of chances of their own but lacked a killer punch and a touch of composure in the final third.
Emily van Egmond was involved in their best chances of the first half, combining with Sophie Hoban, Lauren Allan and Cassidy Davis in separate attacking movements that almost but didn't quite pay off for her teammates.
The Matildas midfielder was playing her third game of a four-game guest stint with the Jets and had returned two days earlier from international duty in Canada.
The 30-year-old, who will be again in action at No.2 Sportsground next Sunday when Newcastle host Western United in round eight, came off at half-time.
Vine, returning from a month-long injury lay-off due to a hamstring complaint, was deployed off the bench in the 54th minute and did not fail to impress with a lively performance for the horde of people who had turned up to see the Matildas winger in action.
There were three changes to the Jets' starting side from their 4-3 win over Canberra in round six.
Midfielder Libby Copus-Brown was sidelined with a knee injury while Swiss fullback Lorena Baumann and Young Matildas defender Zoe Karipidis reverted to the bench.
Sixteen-year-old talent Emma Dundas came into the starting side along with defender Josephine Wilson and Hoban, who was a stand-out in the middle of the park.
The Jets have only beaten Sydney five times in 29 outings and have now lost their past 10 exchanges.
The result left the Jets with seven points from seven outings, only one point adrift of the top six and caught in a three-way tussle for seventh position with Western Sydney and Central Coast.
In other round-seven action on Sunday, Canberra beat Brisbane 5-1 and Wellington drew 2-2 with Melbourne Victory.
