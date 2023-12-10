Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Matildas star Cortnee Vine seals Sydney FC win over Jets

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated December 10 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matildas' World Cup star Cortnee Vine punished a late Newcastle Jets error to seal a 1-0 win for Sydney FC in front of 3842 spectators at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.