McFadyen eyes next target for Nangar Jim after Maitland Cup win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Nangar Jim wins on Friday night. Picture GRNSW
Joe McFadyen will set Nangar Jim for the Gosford Cup after he delivered the Dungog trainer's first group race success in the Maitland Cup (450 metres).

