McFadyen eyes next target for Nangar Jim after Maitland Cup win

Joe McFadyen will set Nangar Jim for the Gosford Cup after he delivered the Dungog trainer's first group race success in the Maitland Cup (450 metres).
Nangar Jim was the $2.25 favourite for the group 2 event on Friday night despite his defeat - his first in eight starts at Maitland - in the heats the previous week.
He justified the short price, overcoming a moderate start from box eight to win the race for the lead before quickly building his advantage.
He went on to claim the $40,000 first prize by almost five lengths from Peter Lagogiane-trained Nad Al Sheba in a time of 24.77 seconds. He ran 24.78 in his half-length heat loss to Scorching Boy.
McFadyen was now looking to Gosford's group 2 cup over 515m with Nangar Jim.
"I know where we are headed but I'm not sure exactly how we are going to get there," McFadyen said.
"The Gosford Cup on Boxing Day is his next main target, but whether we race him again or trial him a couple of times at Gosford, I'm not sure.
"We'll give him a few easy days and go from there. He didn't have a hard run but it was super humid on Friday night so he certainly knew he'd been around on Saturday."
The victory was an emotional one for McFadyen, who has had runners in several group finals since moving to Dungog three years ago and expanding his team.
"With the success we've had has come more opportunities, and then this guy arrived," he said.
"We've made six or seven group finals in the last 12 months, including the Easter Egg, and this is the first one we've won, and it's a dream come true.
"And it's great to win one at home. The dog just loves Maitland, too.
"He's got blistering speed and he actually missed the start. He needed to get around them before that first turn and I thought, he's not going to make it, he's going to get hammered here. But next minute they started to turn and the little pink rug went whoosh, straight across the face of them. I knew once he got four or five in front, he was home."
Sandstorm Rico gave McFadyen another win on the night, taking out the GRNSW Middle Distance Series race.
"Sandstorm Rico went about two lengths outside the track record for the 565 and beat a super dog in Nangar Rocket," he said.
"That's the first time he's beaten him, and he's a group 1 dog, but Rico is just in a purple patch of form and is flying. I'll have to find a feature race for him."
Michelle Sultana's Rinsed The Lot dominated the night's other feature, the Maitland Future Stars Final, by six lengths.
On Saturday night, Joe Scerri-trained favourite Ritza Piper blitzed her rivals in the $25,000-to-the-winner Newcastle Cup (715m). She led throughout and won by almost six lengths in 41.43 - 0.03 of a second outside the track record.
Belmont Bullet was a winner for McFadyen at The Gardens meeting.
"That's win No.16 and he's getting back to full fitness," he said.
"At start 52, he ran his fastest time at The Gardens so he's getting back to his best."
