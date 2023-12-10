Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Levies proposed for new developments to fund affordable housing

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle developments would be hit with a new levy of up to 5 per cent which would be used to boost supply of affordable housing across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.