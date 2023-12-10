Memorial bench honours Mackenzie Anderson after alleged murder

A young Newcastle mother who died in an alleged domestic violence murder will be honoured with a memorial bench dedicated to her in a Hamilton park.
Mackenzie Anderson was 21 when she was fatally stabbed at her Mayfield unit in March 25, 2022. Her ex-partner remains before the courts, charged with murder.
Mackenzie's close friend Alice McEvoy came up with the idea for a tribute in Gregson Park. Ms McEvoy will be on hand to unveil the bench with Mackenzie's mother Tabitha Acret on December 11.
"When we lost Mackenzie, I was so touched by how many people in the community felt devastated by her loss," Ms McEvoy said.
"That's when I got the idea of a memorial bench - I knew we needed a beautiful place to be able to go to and remember her.
"For me this bench brings a lot of comfort in a horrible situation. I will always visit and remember the special memories we shared together."
Ms Acret said she wanted people to also reflect on others who had lost their lives.
"We can't stop saying their names," she said. "We need to talk about what happened so we can hopefully save other women's lives.
"Having the chair gives us somewhere as a family to sit and reflect.
"We spread Mackenzie's ashes in Byron Bay so we can't visit as regularly as we would like, so this gives us a place locally where I can go and take her son to feel like we are always keeping her in our memory.
"Mackenzie would be so proud of Alice and the work she is doing to keep her memory alive, and fighting for the safety of women."
The memorial seat was funded by Newcastle family Jan and Frank Bynon and domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista, while City of Newcastle approved the location of the seating and assisted with the installation.
Several members of Mackenzie's family and friends were on hand to unveil the seating at a private ceremony conducted by Got Your Back Sista.
The memorial seating can be found on the western boundary of Gregson Park, near the Samdon Street entrance.
