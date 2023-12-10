Newcastle Herald
Memorial bench honours Mackenzie Anderson after alleged murder

Updated December 11 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:12am
A memorial bench will be unveiled at Gregson Park in honour of Mackenzie Anderson, who died in an alleged domestic violence murder in 2022.
A young Newcastle mother who died in an alleged domestic violence murder will be honoured with a memorial bench dedicated to her in a Hamilton park.

