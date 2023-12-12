Gig guide: The Wiggles, Jack Botts, The Pleasures, Thundamentals & more

The Wiggles - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
All For Paul ft. Jets Play Jets, Half Nelson, Brien McVernon Band, Backfire, Riff Raff, Love That Hat, Bobby C - The Gal
The Kransky Sisters (lunch & dinner shows) - Lizotte's
Snowfish, with House Of Refuge, Me Local Member Of Parliament - Hamilton Station Hotel
Drain (USA), with Anxious (USA), Mauler, Splinter - Lizotte's
Justin Ngariki & The Priests of Burdon - Lizotte's
Open Mic Night hosted by Lyn Bowtell - Qirk In The Hunter
The Pleasures, with The Big Wheels, Allison Forbes - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Jack Botts - King Street Warehouse
Thundamentals, with Horrorshow, Marl - Shoal Bay Country Club
Vincent & The Snow Queen - Civic Theatre
PurEnvY (final show), with I Hate People, Hatescape, Headbutt, Fungas - Hamilton Station Hotel
Diesel, with Mark Wilkinson - Lizotte's
Party Shirt - King Street
Catpiss, with Midway - Adamstown Bowling Club
The Oils Tribute - Qirkz In The Hunter
Benjalu - Kahibah Sports Club
Diesel, with Mark Wilkinson - Lizotte's
Soy Boy, with Poltergeist 9000, Maicey, Procession, OHNA - King Street Warehouse
VENUMMC, with W3BER, Crofty, Conflikt, Japs, Belac BTD, Benny Baxter, Henlxy, Devious R, Leaf Green - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Pleasures, with The Big Wheels, Allison Forbes - Stag & Hunter Hotel - Royal Hotel Dungog
Showstoppers - Civic Playhouse
The Australian Beer Week Show, with The Grounds - Royal Oak Hotel
IV - Adamstown Bowling Club
Novotone Christmas Party ft. Kim Churchill, Los Scallywaggs, Fungas, S.F Wrens, The Axolotls, ChaiChester, Piper Butcher - Young Street Hotel
The Voice Studio Juniors In Concert (lunch & dinner shows) - Lizotte's
Ablaze Dance Academy: Re-imagined - Civic Theatre
Magpie Diaries - Grand Junction Hotel
Loretta - King Street Warehouse
Milly Oliver, with Jesse Madigan - The Ship Inn
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.