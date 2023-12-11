Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets coach Gary van Egmond explores opportunity in China

By Renee Valentine
December 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets A-League Women's coach Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jets A-League Women's coach Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has flown to China to conduct due diligence on a position with the Chinese women's national youth-teams program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help