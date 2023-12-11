Jets coach Gary van Egmond explores opportunity in China

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has flown to China to conduct due diligence on a position with the Chinese women's national youth-teams program.
The 58-year-old has been interviewed about the job and it is understood he is the preferred candidate. He headed to the airport after the Jets lost 1-0 to defending champions Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
He told the Herald the trip was to gain further understanding of the job and its commitments, but insisted no deal had been struck.
"It's about me going over there to see what it's like and finding out a little bit more about what they're about, and them having a look at me so both parties can make a much more knowledgeable decision, because I haven't signed anything," van Egmond said.
"Then we'll have a far better idea of what the expectation is as well."
Van Egmond is the Jets' academy director of football and is contracted to the club as head coach of its A-League Women's side until the end of this season.
Newcastle's final fixture of the regular season is set down for March 29.
China have qualified for the women's under-20 Asian Cup and want a coach to oversee the team at that tournament, to be held in Uzbekistan from March 3-16.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said van Egmond had requested leave but was expected back by the end of the week.
"He's informed us that he's had an approach from China and it is something that could be an attractive proposition to him personally, and he's asked for some leave to be able to explore that," Mattiske said.
"So, he's taken leave to explore it and to form a view whether it is something he does want to pursue, and that would include whether it's something that he wants to pursue now or something that he does later, at the conclusion of this season."
Van Egmond told the Herald one of his considerations would be whether he could juggle his Jets role with the job in China.
Mattiske said that scenario had not yet been discussed.
Van Egmond took over Newcastle's women on an interim basis towards the end of last season and has overhauled the roster this campaign with a number of high-profile signings, including his daughter and Matildas midfielder Emily for a four-game guest stint.
Emily's final outing will be when the Jets host Western United at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
Assistant coach Ryan Campbell will take the reins this week with van Egmond away.
