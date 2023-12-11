More than 3000 students graduate from the University of Newcastle this week

WALKING across the University of Newcastle's Great Hall tomorrow night will be Katrina Miller-Little - one of 3000 students set to graduate this week.
Cloaked in her gown and cap, the proud First Nations woman is feeling relieved after a year-and-a-half of juggling study and full-time work, to be graduating with a Masters of Special and Inclusive Education on Wednesday, December 13.
"I'm feeling really excited," she said.
Ms Miller-Little previously graduated from UON with a Bachelor of Education (Secondary) majoring in English and Drama and has completed her Masters part-time, while working as a teacher at Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA).
"It's been a struggle at times trying to balance both of them because obviously working full-time is pretty busy and there's a lot of stuff that teachers do outside of school," she said.
"I was doing a full day and then averaging an hour or two of study per night.
She said having her Masters meant she felt more equipped to help students with disabilities or learning differences in the mainstream classroom.
"It gives me the opportunity to work and be more effective working in the special education unit," she said.
"Personally I think we don't get enough training in that as an undergraduate, so it just makes me feel a bit more confident to help students who are kind of behind the eight ball when it comes to education statistics.
"I'm really big about equity - anything that I can do as a teacher to level the playing field is really important to me," she said.
Ms Miller-Little has also inspired her HSC graduates with three of them, including Tom Autard, planning to study education.
"It's really nice to see the faces of future teachers and know that other kids are in good hands," she said.
Mr Autard, 18, has been accepted into UON's Bachelor of Education (Secondary) majoring in History via early entry.
"As a kid, I've just really loved history and I also wanted to do something when I grow up to actually help people," he said.
"I've got a lot connections with my teachers one of them being Ms Miller-Little and that just solidified that I wanted to be a teacher and do something I really like."
"I strongly believe that a good teacher can really change kids point of view."
The University of Newcastle graduation ceremonies kicked off on December 12 and will finish on December 15.
Notable speakers including Federal Minister for Education the Honourable Jason Clare, Governor of NSW Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Founder & CEO of @IndigenousX Luke Pearson and City of Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes will be in attendance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.