Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ella Scaysbrook in no rush as hard work begins

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle young gun Ella Scaysbrook lets fly with a drive during the Australian Open. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
Newcastle young gun Ella Scaysbrook lets fly with a drive during the Australian Open. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

ELLA Scaysbrook thought it was "pretty cool" when a group of kids rushed up and asked her for an autograph at the Australian Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.