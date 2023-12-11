AGL joins forces with Committee for the Hunter

AGL Energy has teamed up with Hunter-based think tank Committee for the Hunter to help build a sustainable and prosperous future for the region
The energy giant recently joined the committee as a gold member, with AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof elected to the committee's board for a three year term.
The committee was founded in 2018 to help provide effective advocacy and thought leadership on issues of importance to the region's future.
It presently has 70 member organisations.
Committee for the Hunter chief executive officer Alice Thompson said Mr Brokhof was an extremely strategic addition to the board.
"Markus brings international capabilities and expertise in energy and resources to the benefit of our region. He adds to the commercial acumen of the Committee, more focus on clean energy, adaptive re-use of fossil fuel assets, and representation of the Upper Hunter," she said.
"AGL are a critical anchor to the Hunter region's economic and energy diversification and the region has a strong interest in their success. A partnership with the Committee as members and now with a director on the board has the potential to deliver powerful outcomes for the Hunter, wrapping regional leadership around their transition plans to maximise benefits to Hunter communities and our economy."
Mr Brokhof said he was honoured to have been elected to the Committee for the Hunter board.
"I'm passionate about the important role the committee can play as the Hunter continues to capture the economic benefits of the energy transition."
