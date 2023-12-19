Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

'We just want them to be safe and not die': Frantic bid to save Gaza family

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rola and Mohammed Almassri with their children, Hamad, Malak and Farah at their home in Fletcher. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Rola and Mohammed Almassri with their children, Hamad, Malak and Farah at their home in Fletcher. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE woman Rola Almassri has not afforded herself the luxury of worrying where she will house 40 members of her extended Palestinian family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help