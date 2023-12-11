Safety concern at popular beach's permanent and 'notorious' rip

A Newcastle councillor is pushing for additional safety at one of Newcastle's most popular beaches where a permanent rip has led to numerous rescues.
Liberal councillor Jenny Barrie will put a motion to the December 12 Newcastle council meeting asking that City of Newcastle install safety signage on Merewether Beach, on the rocks in front of Merewether Surfhouse, as a "soft barrier to non-swimmers" to warn them of a permanent rip in the area.
Cr Barrie raised concerns about after hours rescues at the beach, including incidents in September 2023 and Christmas Day 2022, where members of the public managed to save swimmers in trouble.
"There was no access to life-saving equipment, nor signage to suggest that the current swimming conditions were dangerous," she said in her motion.
"Christmas Day 2023 is only two weeks away.
"It would be advisable to warn visitors and City of Newcastle residents of the dangers of swimming in the permanent rip located south of Merewether Beach Surf Club."
Her motion also calls for City of Newcastle lifeguards on all beaches to work a split shift in conjunction with volunteers of Hunter Surf Life Saving to cover up to 7pm throughout the summer holiday period, and for after hours rescue equipment to be placed on all beaches.
Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said he was supportive of any initiative that improved safety along the coastline.
"Any assistance that could save a life is worthwhile," he said.
"Signage is one point of it, education is another big part as well as people being aware of their own competencies going into the ocean.
"There is a permanent rip along the rock edge at Merewether that goes out to the ocean, it's pretty notorious."
A report from council's executive director creative and community services on Cr Barrie's motion said placing signage within water on a rock shelf "is potentially hazardous to swimmers and surfers particularly in high surf".
Cr Barrie said the sign did not need to be installed on the rocks, and could be placed in another area visible to swimmers.
The report said the council "uses a risk management process that enables the hours of daily beach patrols to be extended when appropriate. Decisions are influenced by day of the week, public holidays, prevailing weather and surf conditions, and the number of people on the beach and in the water".
"Any changes to current patrol hours should be considered holistically across all six patrolled beaches, and must be done under the terms of the 2023 EA," the report said.
"It should be noted that [Hunter Surf Life Saving] has indicated to CN staff that it does not support the proposed extension of patrol hours at Merewether Beach.
In relation to after hours lifesaving equipment, the report said Hunter Surf Lifesaving had previously indicated "a lack of support".
"This is due to the increased safety risk of providing untrained members of the public access to beach rescue equipment," the report said.
"There is a significant risk that the provision of equipment may give members of the public a false sense of confidence when undertaking a rescue in dangerous surf conditions."
Cr Barrie said other beaches including Sawtell and Gerringong had after hours equipment available.
