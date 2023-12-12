Never underestimate the pawn's power

"It was my way giving the corporate wine world the middle finger."
Tom Keelan, owner and winemaker of The Pawn wine range, can be pretty direct.
He was explaining how he'd come up with the unusual name.
"I grew up in Langhorne Creek (SA) and we were growing grapes on the family vineyard for the big corporate groups," he said. "It always seemed they were taking the micky. They would take your fruit but always on their terms, tell you what you should grow, but then they never seemed to promote the region, the vineyards or growers.
"Then back in early 2000 we had several grape contracts terminated, so we had blocks and varieties we were left holding the baby on.
"I was a chess player at school and often you will sacrifice a pawn . . . that's how we felt at the time, and what's behind the name.
"The thing is if the pawns are used together they can be very effective and help win a game. That's the philosophy for all of us small guys out there."
It's history now that he started making his own wine with The Pawn.
These days The Pawn - and his other label, El Desperado, a name of equal intrigue - use fruit from Langhorne Creek, McLaren Vale, the Fleurieu Peninsula and Adelaide Hills.
"Langhorne Creek has to be easily the most underrated wine region in Australia," he said, "You'd be amazed by the number of prestige wine labels that source fruit from here. It just keeps flying under the radar."
The Pawn promotes Mediterranean varieties such as tempranillo, montepulciano, fiano, malbec and gruner veltliner, varieties he has all too often seen the big corporates - yes, those guys again - buy only to use as bulk blending wine.
"These varieties are so much better than that, and we wanted to prove it."
"We" is Keelan and his wife, fellow winemaker and silent partner Rebecca Willson, who is also winemaker at her family's Bremerton winery.
"I don't know why we call her silent, because she sure lets me know what she's thinking," he says.
"We take grapes from the regions that do them well ... we want to showcase them at their best."
And what of his second label, El Desperado, where bang for your buck is all important?
"We try to keep them around the $20 mark," he said. "I don't want wine priced more expensively that's sitting on a shelf somewhere. I want people to buy it, enjoy it and hopefully buy some more.
"This is fresh, easy drinking, savoury wine that goes well with food."
And the name?
"In 2011 we had a really rotten vintage, lots of rain, disease throughout the vineyards ... I had to harvest our dry reds, sangiovese and tempranillo really early before they were ready, and all I could make was a rose.
"Historically El Desperado - The Desperate - is a reflection of that crap vintage."
You sure wouldn't know it from what's in the bottle these days.
This is a blend of Langhorne Creek and Adelaide Hills fruit. It's unmistakeably a drink-now wine - soft and plush with a gentle finish. The flavours are quite bold, red fruits mostly, but mulberry and plum too, with crushed herbs for complexity. This is a versatile wine that would suit so many relaxed settings. The savoury finish would pair well with prosciutto or salami.
The fruit is from Adelaide Hills and it is quite a layered flavour profile. Aromas of pear and orange blossom lead you to flavours of honeydew and paw paw, but there's a distinct lemon/lime citrus overlay in there too. The wine carries a tangy suggestion of seaspray, as well as minerality. The finish is clean and savoury.
This is an unusual blend - it's made up of sangiovese, tempranillo, shiraz and montepulciano. As you'd expect it's a big mouthful of flavour, but they're all getting along just fine. There's cherry cola up front, all light and juicy, and some redcurrant, and then the darker shiraz and montepulciano berries come into play along with some peppery spice to finish. There's real value here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.