Club Marine proudly covering all things important on water in boating

There's a reason why Club Marine is Australia's largest boat insurance provider.
Underwritten by Allianz, Club Marine's boat insurance is designed by insurance professionals with a real understanding of boating.
Whether you have a jet ski, ski-boat, tinny, runabout, fishing boat, yacht or multi-million-dollar cruiser, Club Marine has cover options to suit a variety of boats, boating lifestyles and on water activities.
Founded by boaties for boaties over 50 years ago, Club Marine believes recreational boating should be safe, secure and most of all, fun for everyone.
Club Marine is actively part of the boating community, supporting many clubs, tournaments, boat shows and regattas.
Being a Club Marine policy holder comes with a range of benefits and discounts.
Members have access to Club Marine Assist, Member Rewards and Club Marine TV on YouTube.
You can also get a discounted subscription to Club Marine Magazine, Australia's leading marine lifestyle publication, which is filled with news, boat reviews, fishing, how-to and safety features.
For more information, go to clubmarine.com.au or call 1300 00 CLUB (2582).
There's a reason why Club Marine is Australia's largest boat insurance provider.
Underwritten by Allianz, Club Marine's boat insurance is designed by insurance professionals with a real understanding of boating.
Whether you have a jet ski, ski-boat, tinny, runabout, fishing boat, yacht or multi-million-dollar cruiser, Club Marine has cover options to suit a variety of boats, boating lifestyles and on water activities.
Founded by boaties for boaties over 50 years ago, Club Marine believes recreational boating should be safe, secure and most of all, fun for everyone.
Club Marine is actively part of the boating community, supporting many clubs, tournaments, boat shows and regattas.
Being a Club Marine policy holder comes with a range of benefits and discounts.
Members have access to Club Marine Assist, Member Rewards and Club Marine TV on YouTube.
You can also get a discounted subscription to Club Marine Magazine, Australia's leading marine lifestyle publication, which is filled with news, boat reviews, fishing, how-to and safety features.
For more information, go to clubmarine.com.au or call 1300 00 CLUB (2582).
The Bali 4.4 has all the luxury of a 5-star hotel.- Trevor Joyce, Yacht Share Mariner
Sail Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Newcastle (visit the Hunter Valley), Pittwater and Sydney this summer.
Relocate to Queensland and the Whitsundays next April for the winter.
As an owner of 'Halyna' these places will all be within your reach with the yacht managed by Yacht Share Mariner.
The Empire Marina at Marmong Point is the home port for 'Halyna' during the southern cruising season.
At twice the size of Sydney Harbour, Lake Macquarie is a superb cruising experience.
Access to a variety of restaurants, good swimming and bush walking add to your holiday activities.
Just North of Lake Macquarie the redeveloped port of Newcastle has a lively waterfront and ready access to the Hunter Valley wine, food and entertainment.
On to Port Stephens where Yacht Share Mariner owners have reciprocal access to the Soldiers Point Marina and its excellent restaurants.
South of Lake Macquarie explore Pittwater and Sydney Harbour where there are endless bays and coves where you can pick up a mooring or drop an anchor.
Berthing in summer is limited. You need to be a member of the 'Halyna' Bali 4.4 catamaran syndicate - with up to 40 days usage each year.
The winter base is in the Whitsundays and summer in the south maximising the use of the yacht.
The Bali 4.4 has all the luxury of a 5-star hotel with nearly 100 square meters of usable space on the main deck, 3 air-conditioned cabins with private en-suite facilities and two big diesel engines to keep you moving when the wind drops.
The 630-liter fridge-freezer makes catering a breeze in remote overnight stays in iconic destinations.
To view by appointment contact Trevor Joyce on 0412 295 656 or Rod Mackay 0419 633 345 or email trevor@marinerboating.com.au