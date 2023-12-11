Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle cricketers state strong case for NSW Country selection

By Robert Dillon
December 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests spinner Aaron Bills is expected to retain his NSW Country spot. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Wests spinner Aaron Bills is expected to retain his NSW Country spot. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NOVOCASTRIANS look set to again dominate the Bush Blues after Newcastle won their fifth consecutive NSW Country Championships final at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.