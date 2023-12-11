Newcastle cricketers state strong case for NSW Country selection

NOVOCASTRIANS look set to again dominate the Bush Blues after Newcastle won their fifth consecutive NSW Country Championships final at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Newcastle outgunned Central Coast by seven wickets in the tournament decider, which should ensure a strong representation in the NSW squad for the Australian Country carnival, to be held in Newcastle next month. Starting on January 3, it will be the first time in 30 years that Newcastle has hosted the event.
Seven Novocastrians featured in the Bush Blues last year - skipper Nick Foster and Stockton teammates Logan Weston and Jeff Goninan, as well as Aaron Bills (Wests), Pat Magann (Wallsend), Josh McTaggart (Waratah-Mayfield) and Josh Bennett (University). There could be at least that many again this season and potentially even more.
Left-arm paceman Magann might be a casualty after being sidelined recently with an untimely hamstring injury, but Wallsend opening batsman Aaron Wivell and Belmont all-rounder Adrian Isherwood have both staked strong claims for selection.
Wivell topscored with 78 for Newcastle in Sunday's final, while Isherwood was also consistent with both bat and ball in the lead-up games.
Foster would appear a virtual certainty to be retained as skipper for his 11th national carnival, and first on home turf.
"If you win games of cricket, it probably helps at the selection table," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm hoping there's a strong Newcastle flavour to the country team and I think it would be well deserved.
"We've been a strong team for a number of years and a lot of guys have put in good performances to help us achieve that.
"So hopefully that is recognised when the selectors name the squad."
