Rapper 360 spinning his Back To Life Tour in trifecta of local shows

ARIA Award-winning rapper 360 will return to Newcastle in March for the first time since his headline appearance on night one of the Cambridge Farewell Festival in June.
Matthew Colwell, best known as 360, will play the King Street Bandroom on March 16 on his 12-date Back To Life regional tour.
There's also shows booked the Shoal Bay Country Club on April 5 and at Gosford's Drifter's Wharf on April 6.
Last month 360 completed the first half of his regional tour.
"Part 1 was so good, though I'm not going to lie, after the first tour in June I was nervous because I felt so rusty still," Colwell said.
"I had to shake off a lot of cobwebs and it got in my head a bit, I felt stiff, I struggled loosening up and having fun performing.
"But this tour - that feeling has completely gone, thankfully. Now I've been just vibing with the music, having fun and feeling like I used to back in the day.
"It's taken a lot of work to get here, but it's so good to be back."
For the tour 360 has also joined forces with music industry charity Support Act, with a donation of $1 per ticket purchased matched by Live at Your Local.
