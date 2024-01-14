PORT Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are home to some of the best coastlines in Australia.
From the beaches to the bays, check out the seven best summer beach houses listed for sale in our regions:
Described by Presence Real Estate listing agent Natalie Tonks as "beachside living at its best", holiday all year round at this modern home which is less than a one minute walk to Redhead Beach.
Set across three levels on 626 square metres, the home has a large open-plan living and kitchen that opens up to the front balcony which takes in expansive beach and ocean views.
There is also a covered private outdoor entertaining area at the rear of the home.
The top floor of the home is entirely reserved for the large main bedroom which features a walk-in wardrobe, a study and an ensuite.
Beach and ocean views can be seen from the bedroom window.
Two of the bedrooms are on the second level and the fourth is on the lower level, along with a rumpus room, while outside has a saltwater swimming pool and cabana.
Positioned in one of Merewether's most centrally located streets, this brand new luxury home is within walking distance of three of Newcastle's best beaches: Bar Beach, Dixon Park and Merewether.
Completed in 2023, this architecturally-designed three-bedroom home is the creation of designer Mitchell Bates of Bull & Bear Projects.
Adopting an avant-garde aesthetic, the home has a striking black facade and opulent features throughout.
Highlights include the sleek luxury kitchen with Artusi Italian gas cooktop and electric oven, matte black cabinetry and stone and concrete benchtops.
There are three bedrooms, including the master with an ensuite, and a study that could be used as a fourth bedroom.
There are open plan living spaces and features such as a gas fireplace, polished concrete floors and underfloor heating.
Outside has a saltwater plunge pool, enclosed by glass fencing and landscaped lawns.
Arguably, best of all is the rooftop terrace which has built-in seating, a kitchenette and panoramic views from Bar Beach to the city.
The property is listed with Jackson Morgan and Laura Van De Mortel at Belle Property.
If you prefer the slower pace of Port Stephens, check out this property in Lemon Tree Passage.
The brand new home is positioned on the waterfront reserve, with uninterrupted views and direct access to the water.
Taking cues from modern coastal design, the property features louvre windows, high-raked ceilings and large timer deck that flows out from the open-plan living area.
Comprising four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home has sea views from almost every room.
The open-plan kitchen features a huge island bench and sleek finishes, with skylights filling the space with natural light.
There is also a separate studio with an ensuite on the waterfront side of the home which is perfect for guests or as a teenage retreat.
Other features include a gas fireplace in the living room, a media room and a round freestanding tub in the main bathroom.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $2.1 million to $2.3 million with Tom Woods at River Realty.
Taking in views across Port Stephens, this home at 12 Canomii Close is set on a huge 1227 square metre elevated block in Nelson Bay.
Spanning four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is just a short distance to the shoreline of two of the region's best small beaches: Dutchmans Beach and Bagnalls Beach.
The three-level home includes a chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry that has access to a travelator that connects to all three floors.
There are multiple living areas in the home which features high ceilings and natural light flowing through.
Take in the water view from the huge entertainer's deck or the spectacular pool which is perched high at the top of the property.
It has an alfresco area with a barbecue kitchen complete with a fridge and black porcelain benchtops.
The property is listed for sale with Dane Queenan at PRD Port Stephens and is set to go to auction on February 10.
Stockton Beach is just a 70 metre walk from this sprawling two-storey home.
Positioned on a 505.9 square metre block, the home enjoys sea breezes and ocean views from its balcony.
There is plenty of space for big families with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas.
If the beach isn't enough, there is also a resort-style alfresco area complete with a mineral pool and a Balinese-style hut to lounge around in.
Inside the home has a large open-plan lounge, dining and island kitchen which flows out to the alfresco area.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with Thomas Hook and Ben Jarvis at Walkom Real Estate.
It's known for being home to Australia's largest coastal saltwater lake however, Lake Macquarie also has beautiful beaches.
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Blacksmiths is positioned directly across the road from the beach which stretches from Blacksmiths Beach to Redhead Surf Club.
Embracing a coastal design, the home's exterior combines a crisp white facade with stone work features.
Inside the home is the large open-plan living, dining and kitchen are, with stone benchtops in the designer kitchen and a butler's pantry.
The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite with dual LED back lit mirrors and a huge shower while a separate wing has three double bedrooms, a main bathroom with separate powder room.
The property is listed for sale with Shanti Page and Ben Casey at Sold Real Estate.
Views across Bar Beach don't come much better than this penthouse-level apartment in Merewether.
North-facing with 270-degree views, the two-bedroom apartment takes in spectacular ocean views.
Best of all, you can choose to take a dip at either Merewether or Beach Beach in an instant with both just a short stroll from the front door.
The penthouse has the largest entertaining deck in the complex and ocean views from various vantage points throughout the home.
One of the bedrooms has its own balcony.
Inside features coastal-inspired interiors and a neutral colour palate, with Caesarstone benchtops and Miele appliances in the kitchen.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $1.95 million to $2.1 million with Simon Wall at Simon Wall Property.
