Trainer Tony Forbes hopes Weffalee Shield on way back to best

Quorrobolong trainer Tony Forbes hopes a last-start placing is a sign Weffalee Shield is getting back to his best for a return to The Gardens on Wednesday.
Forbes has two runners on the program and both have drawn box one in 400m events. Top Prize is in race 10 and Weffalee Shield the 11th. Weffalee Shield, a 19-time winner, returned from two months out with injuries with two runs at Richmond last week.
"He's been injured and Top Prize is almost at the end of her tether, she's almost four," Forbes said. "They can win from box one but I don't know.
"[Weffalee Shield] ran a nice race at Richmond the other day but I haven't had him around the circle in three months and it's a handy field tomorrow. I'd like to see him win but I'm just hoping he gets around for a couple of weeks and gets some fitness back."
