'I want to be exactly like that': education graduates invite their inspirations

THEY say a teacher can have a huge impact on a student's life, and that was the reality for two University of Newcastle education graduates.
Now both working as secondary teachers in the Hunter, Charlotte Smith-Hughes and Sophia Nella were honoured to graduate from the University of Newcastle with their teaching degrees alongside 293 others on Wednesday night, December 13.
"It feels amazing to be graduating, it's been a challenging four years," Bachelor of Secondary Education graduate and Singleton High School history teacher Sophia Nella said.
Ms Nella and St Catherine's College Singleton history teacher Ms Smith-Hughes were able to invite the teacher in their lives that inspired them to work in the industry, to their graduation ceremony.
And for both of them, it was Mr Beau Berman, HSIE head teacher at Singleton High School.
"I remember from a very young age I knew that I wanted to be a teacher but I grew up very shy so I thought it was something unrealistic for me," Ms Smith-Hughes said.
Ms Smith-Hughes was a graduate of Singleton High School and said having Mr Berman for three out of her six years of study, opened her eyes to opportunity.
"Something that immediately stuck out was his enthusiasm and his passion for teaching. You could tell he loved being in the classroom and I thought 'I want to be exactly like that'," she said.
She said he was a constant inspiration, even during the challenging times throughout her degree.
"Quite often throughout my degree I found myself thinking back to his classes as a source of motivation for where I want to be and the teacher I want to be when I graduate," she said.
"For me, Mr Berman is the epitome of 'that' teacher."
Ms Nella said she met Mr Berman on her first practical and he showed her what it truly meant to be a teacher.
"I was just going into teaching because I love history. Beau is an incredible teacher who inspired me and showed me that it's not about just teaching the content to the students, you also get to know them and help them grow," she said.
"Thanks to Beau, I am now passionate when it comes to teaching."
Ms Smith-Hughes has accepted a position at Rutherford Technology High School next year while Ms Nella plans to continue casual teaching at Singleton High School.
Mr Berman said it was "very surprising and humbling" to receive the invite to the graduation ceremony.
"Teachers are so busy running from one job to the next, you don't get time to stop and think about the potential impact until something like this comes around and then you really realise what you are doing," he said.
"I'm very excited to be attending."
Federal Minister for Education The Hon Jason Clare was in attendance as an Occasional Speaker for the Education ceremony and said it was the first time he had the honour to do so.
"I told the vice chancellor that I'd love to speak today - but on one condition. That the graduating class be allowed to invite some of your teachers," he said.
"To invite a teacher who inspired you, who shaped you, who helped you believe in yourself. Who made you want to be a teacher."
"Because I suspect they are the reason many of you are here today."
He said he hoped the invitation was proof to teachers of the type of impact they've had on their students.
University of Newcastle Vice Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO said the institution was proud to be graduation the next generation of passionate educators.
"We recognise education can change a person's life, their opportunities and ultimately their life trajectory. Passionate teachers are crucial to inspiring young minds and setting them on the right path," he said.
The University of Newcastle announced in August 2023 that it would launch a new Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Secondary) from 2024 to help provide a much-needed solution to teacher shortages.
The graduate diploma provides a 12-month program for people who are looking to transition their careers and fast track their studies to become a high school teacher.
