Realistic goal: Jets home in on back-to-back victories

COACH Rob Stanton has no doubts that the Newcastle Jets can beat any team in the A-League.
The challenge for his young group is stringing quality performances together.
The former championship-winning Sydney assistant knows that can be the difference between making the finals or being among the also-rans.
The Jets were still celebrating in the dressing room after their stunning 3-0 rout of competition leaders Wellington on Saturday and Stanton was thinking ahead to the next game.
The Jets host 11th-placed Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
A win could propel them into the top six.
"I mentioned that straight away in the sheds," Stanton said. "It was great to win the game, but we have to reset and prepare for the next one.
"The thing about the A-League is that at any given time, you can beat anyone.
"Our ability to string back-to-back wins will determine how far we go this season."
The win over Wellington was the Jets' second in the opening seven rounds. They beat Western United 1-0 in round four. The competition then broke for a FIFA international window. The Jets were thumped 3-1 by Central Coast in the return match - their worst performance since Stanton took the reins this season.
"If you get on a roll, it leads to confidence and belief," he said. "You have to take the opportunities to win when they come. If you go back-to-back, your season can change dramatically.
"That probably hasn't happened in the past couple of years. Consistency is really important."
The Jets won consecutive games twice last season.
They opened the campaign with victories over Perth (2-1) and Wellington (3-1). They then beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 in round 16 and backed it up with a 1-0 triumph over Macarthur. However, they won only four other games to finish 10th on 29 points.
The last time the Jets won three games in a row was in 2017-18 when they finished second - their last trip to the finals.
Jets keeper Ryan Scott, who made three quality saves in Wellington, said it was vital to carry the momentum on.
"If you can get consecutive wins, it is big in this league," he said. "It was great to win, but in the grand scheme of things, we are not sitting where we want to be.
"We don't want to be a team who wins one week, enjoys that, and then goes and loses the week after. If we don't capitalise on last week's performance, it means nothing. We haven't won at home yet. We have to build on last week and make sure we get on a bit of a run heading into Christmas."
The Jets have recorded clean sheets in both wins and Scott said resilience was key to consistency and success.
That was the feature of the Western United side he was apart of that won a championship 2021-22.
"It was in our DNA in that team," Scott said. "When we didn't play well, we still found a way to win. That comes from your defensive structures, being hard to beat, being resilient.
"We are a much younger team, but that can't be an excuse. We are professional footballers and we are here working together to win games for Newcastle.
"We need to be able to win back-to-back otherwise we will be sitting here every week saying we are young and naive. That's an excuse."
Perth travel to Newcastle having lost four games straight.
The Jets met Perth in Perth in round one and returned with a point after Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored in injury-time for 2-all.
"We conceded after about 60 seconds in that game," Scott said. "We obviously have to start better. I feel we are at our best when we are out of the blocks, and we are the ones scoring early, like we did against Wellington."
After playing just one game for Western United last season, Scott has started in seven straight for the Jets.
"'I'm happy that I am playing well but I am never comfortable," the 27-year-old said.
"A couple of years ago [at Western United] I was comfortable and then I didn't play for two years.
"My position is all about decision making. You can train every day, it is different when you play games."
"Everyone sees a goalkeeper as someone who makes saves and that is his only job. There are so many elements to the position. I like to be aggressive and play with a high line. There are lots of different areas I am working on. It helps having a game every week to bring your training out."
