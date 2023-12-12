Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie set toughest start to 2024 NPL men's season

By Craig Kerry
December 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Wooden spooners Lake Macquarie are set to start their revamp under new coach Peter Preston against last season's top three sides when next year's NPL Men's NNSW starts.

