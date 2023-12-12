Lake Macquarie set toughest start to 2024 NPL men's season

Wooden spooners Lake Macquarie are set to start their revamp under new coach Peter Preston against last season's top three sides when next year's NPL Men's NNSW starts.
In a draft draw to be finalised and announced this week after feedback from clubs, Lake Macquarie play defending premiers and grand final winners Lambton Jaffas in round one at Macquarie Field on Saturday night, February 24. They then host 2023 runners-up in both title races, Broadmeadow, in round two before travelling to preliminary finalists Charlestown in round three.
Also in round one, Broadmeadow host Adamstown on Friday night, February 23 to kick off the season. On the Saturday, Cooks Hill welcome Olympic to No.2 Sportsground, Valentine travel to Maitland and Edgeworth host Weston. On the Sunday, Charlestown are at home against New Lambton.
Cooks Hill, who have Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field as their home ground, also play at No.2 Sportsground in round three against Broadmeadow.
The 22-round NPL season is set to start a week earlier than last year, which will help align the draw with the nine-team, 27-round second-division Northern League One as the promotion and relegation system returns.
Under the new system, last place in the NPL are relegated, while second-last go into play-offs with second, third and fourth in NL1 for the other top-division spot in 2025. The NPL regular season ends on August 11, while NL1 finishes the day before.
The crucial final NPL round is Maitland v Edgeworth, New Lambton v Broadmeadow, Olympic v Lakes, Cooks Hill v Weston, Valentine v Charlestown and Adamstown v Jaffas.
The eight team, 21-round NPL Women's starts on February 24 with Charlestown hosting Maitland, Mid Coast welcoming Warners Bay, Broadmeadow away to New Lambton and Olympic on the road to play Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, where Rosebud will play in 2024.
Olympic are set to host all men's and women's NPL matches with Maitland in round four on March 16. Broadmeadow are also down for a men's-women's double-header on April 21, when they are drawn to play Maitland in the men's and New Lambton in the women's.
The NPL men's has breaks for the Easter (March 29-April 1) and Queen's Birthday (June 8-10) long weekends and on the weekend of July 20-21.
Charity Shield matches are on February 16. Broadmeadow play Maitland (women's, 6pm) and Jaffas take on Magic (men's, 8pm) at a venue yet to be confirmed.
The NL1 season starts with West Wallsend v Singleton, Toronto-Awaba v Thornton, Belswans v Cessnock and South Cardiff v Wallsend. Kahibah have the bye.
