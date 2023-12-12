Beaches Hotel in Merewether set to reopen within days

Merry Christmas Merewether.
The Beach Hotel is set to reopen this month. Thebeachesmerewether (TBH) instagram page announced late on Tuesday night tickets are on sale for $20 per person for a gala New Year's Eve Party event at the venue featuring guest DJs led by Alex Hayes, Chris Daniel, Josh Stennet and Jakesy Hustle.
"Just in case you were wondering, this isn't our opening night," the announcement says.
The iconic hotel on Frederick Street across from Merewether Beach was purchased by Glen Piper in mid-2022 and he set about renovated it almost immediately.
Finally, it's ready for a public unveiling, with the instagram post the first public acknowledgement it will be ready to reopen this month.
Mr Piper bought the hotel keenly aware of both its history and its importance to the local community. An avid surfer who spent many a summer holiday as a boy visiting family in Merewether, Piper has consulted with the community and said he has an understanding of what people want - and expect - from the hotel's next chapter.
"The hotel is more than just its Art Deco architecture and iconic views," he said.
"We want it to be a homage to the medley of cultures that have shaped this storied place - the friends and the family, the surf and the city, the nostalgic and the modern - all under one roof where everyone is welcome."
Mr Piper and his team have taken a gradual approach to the refurbishment.
The Beach Hotel's takeaway food bar Larrie's opened in May, adjacent to the main hotel building.
The major makeover of the kitchen in the main hotel was due for completion by October, but the venue has remained closed as the major project rushes to the finish line. The revitalised ground floor of the pub includes its expansive main bar.
Not far behind will be the new coastal dining experience on the first floor of the hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.