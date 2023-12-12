Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Graduation ceremonies kick off at the University of Newcastle

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEAMING smiles and graduation caps thrown up into the air was the scene on Tuesday, as the University of Newcastle kicked off the first three of its 12 graduation ceremonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.