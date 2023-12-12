Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Money talks: councillors want same coin as Central Coast counterparts

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie Labor Cr David Belcher said the population figures the tribunal uses are "very arbitrary". Picture by Marina Neil
Lake Macquarie Labor Cr David Belcher said the population figures the tribunal uses are "very arbitrary". Picture by Marina Neil

LAKE Macquarie councillors will push for better pay, arguing they should earn as much as their Central Coast counterparts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.