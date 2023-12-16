Festive spirit spreads its wings

In contrast to the mundane feeling of everyday life, the spirit of Christmas makes it a season where we gladly embrace tradition and festivity. But have you ever wondered why we feel so drawn to this feeling?
There are several reasons why the festive season is so warmly welcomed. Despite the ever-changing landscape of our world, Christmas has remained a constant. We learn traditions through others and social psychologists have identified that the perpetuation of traditions stem from a blend of social learning and the desire to escape potential consequences. This 'herd-behaviour' underlies many processes in our lives.
We also crave nostalgia. Research suggests that feelings of nostalgia make people more optimistic about the future. This is because reflecting on past positive experiences prompts social connectedness and leads to more positive estimations about the future. One study even found that when customers entered a store where there were both holiday scents and music, they were more likely to view that shopping atmosphere favourably. We are drawn to pleasant and familiar smells.
The holiday season also provides respite from the demands of work or school, granting us the opportunity to momentarily escape the routines of daily life. The 'stories' of Christmas hold a significant place in society as a way of sharing knowledge but also providing entertainment. Holiday narratives usually feature values such as kindness, gratitude, and love.
The holiday season is different for all of us, but it is interesting to examine the psychology of how this time of year shifts our feelings and behaviour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.