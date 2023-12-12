Kris Lees pair face tough test at Wyong in Magic Millions races

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects filly Justice Please to be better over further than her debut task at Wyong on Wednesday in the Magic Millions 2YO feature.
Justice Please, a $12 TAB chance on Monday for the $200,000 race, tackles the 1100 metres first-up after an 800m trial win at Newcastle on November 30.
Apprentice Dylan Gibbons, who has the ride on Wednesday, was aboard in the trial when she sprinted well late to beat stablemate Naughty Nurse, which went on to run in the listed Calaway Girl at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Spywire, a son of Trapeze Artist, was the short-priced favourite for the key qualifier for the $3 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Gold Coast next month.
The colt was an impressive winner on debut at Rosehill on November 15 over the same distance.
Lees was happy with the progress of Justice Please but said she was only a "rough hope" on Wednesday.
"She's a nice enough filly and will probably be better in time, but happy to give her a chance in a nice race," Lees said.
"It was a nice enough trial but I think she will be better in time over more ground."
Lees bought Justice Please, by Justify out of Camelot mare Pleasurable, for clients for $120,000 at this year's Magic Millions sales.
"I just liked the pedigree," he said.
"She was related to a handy horse we trained, Red Cardinal, which was a nice Australian Bloodstock horse and the sire Justify is a ripping stallion."
Red Cardinal's parents, Montjeu and Notable, are on the dam side of Justice Please's lineage. Red Cardinal was a four-time stakes winner, in Australia and overseas, and raced in two Melbourne Cups.
Gibbons also rides Hellavadancer for boss Lees in the Magic Millions Wyong 3YO and 4YO Stakes (1200m).
An $18 chance, Hellavadancer is resuming and has drawn well in one. Maher and Eustace's Royal Merchant, a group 1 Goodwood winner this year, was the odds-on favourite.
"She'll be better for the run," Lees said of Hellavadancer, which won a recent trial at Newcastle but hasn't raced since ninth on the Kensington track in a benchmark 72 handicap on September 6.
Andrew Gibbons, the father of Dylan, has the ride on Semana, a stablemate of Royal Merchant and the second elect at $5.
At Tamworth on Tuesday, Upper Hunter trainers Brett Cavanough (Tingler), Stephen Jones (Capital Gamble) and Todd Howlett (Burraneer Buoy) were among the winners.
Five-year-old mare Capital Gamble, with Newcastle jockey Darryl McLellan aboard, was strongest down the outside in the benchmark 58 (1400m) to win by a length. It was her second victory in 14 starts.
