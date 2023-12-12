Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees pair face tough test at Wyong in Magic Millions races

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 12 2023 - 8:30pm
Dylan Gibbons will ride Kris Lees-trained runners in the Wyong Magic Millions features on Wednesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects filly Justice Please to be better over further than her debut task at Wyong on Wednesday in the Magic Millions 2YO feature.

