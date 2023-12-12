Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights rookie relishing Andrew Johns' master classes

By Robert Dillon
December 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights rookie Liam Sutton. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights rookie Liam Sutton. Picture by Peter Lorimer

KNIGHTS rookie Liam Sutton is too young to have watched Andrew Johns during his halcyon days but appreciates how lucky he is to be learning from the club's greatest-ever player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.