Knights rookie relishing Andrew Johns' master classes

KNIGHTS rookie Liam Sutton is too young to have watched Andrew Johns during his halcyon days but appreciates how lucky he is to be learning from the club's greatest-ever player.
Sutton, a 20-year-old who was a regular as Newcastle's NSW Cup halfback last season, has spent the past two summers training with the NRL squad.
That has included specialist sessions with Johns, the Eighth Immortal, who is arguably the greatest playmaker in the game's history but retired in 2007, when Sutton was only four.
"I don't really remember it," Sutton said of Johns' illustrious career.
"But I've watched highlights and seen how good he was, not just for his club but also for his state and country.
"He's definitely the pinnacle for halfbacks, I reckon."
Sutton said his game could only benefit from his association with the former Newcastle, NSW and Kangaroos captain.
"When I first got up here, Joey was around at most of my training sessions," he said.
"It was great to be able to pick the brains of someone like that. He's very, very intelligent about the way he explains things. When he shows you drills, you listen and take it on board."
Likewise, he said Newcastle's senior playmakers were more than willing to offer advice.
"If you've got questions, they're definitely approachable and happy to share their experience," he said.
"The thing I do is just watch their mannerisms to see if I can implement anything I can do into my game."
A former NSW schoolboys representative who grew up in Buxton, near Campbelltown, Sutton played his junior football with Wests Magpies and Cronulla before joining the Knights last season.
Having worked his way up from under-21s to reserve grade, he is hoping for a taste of NRL action during next year's trial matches.
"Anything can happen," he said.
"Injuries are part of the game, so if I was called upon, I think I'd be ready to step up and take that chance. That next-man-up mentality is really big in our club at the moment. We have plenty of depth in the club, but especially in the halves, and if they do need me at any point, I'll be ready to do a job."
