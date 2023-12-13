Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Reasonable to assume public trust eroded

By Letters to the Editor
December 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.

The independent investigation into Jeremy Bath's relationship with Herald letter writer Scott Neylon was tasked with making "any such enquiries that may be reasonably necessary to establish the facts of the matter" (Herald, 30/7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.