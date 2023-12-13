Reasonable to assume public trust eroded

The independent investigation into Jeremy Bath's relationship with Herald letter writer Scott Neylon was tasked with making "any such enquiries that may be reasonably necessary to establish the facts of the matter" (Herald, 30/7).
It's reasonable to assume that these enquiries should have included contacting the Newcastle Herald and examining the letters. It's also reasonable to assume that those who were the targets of his letter writing campaign should also have been interviewed.
These enquiries would have helped the investigator ascertain what a person living in Japan without a Herald subscription could possibly have known about the content of these letters at the time of writing.
Without this evidence, or any opportunity for the public to scrutinise and comment on the report, Jeremy Bath will not regain the public's trust.
I don't suppose that we will ever know the actual reason why Myuna Bay Recreation centre was closed.
Personally I believe it had nothing to do with the stated reason that the centre was in danger of inundation if a 5.9, or greater, earthquake hit the area and broke the walls of the ash dam at Eraring power station.
Note they made it 5.9; the 1989 Newcastle earthquake (5.8) did no damage whatsoever.
People staying there were virtually rushed out in the middle of the night in case of this impending disaster. Funny that since then the numerous cars that use the road between Eraring power station and the Myuna Bay centre daily have been allowed to continue.
The adjoining park that attracts hundreds of people didn't have to be closed or the homes on the lakefront abandoned.
So now the magnificent park, which was one of the best you would find anywhere, and brought so much joy to tens of thousands of visitors over the years, is to be bulldozed. We might never know why, but I believe that it had nothing to do with safety.
I HAD a conversation with a customer of mine concerning her support of the "Free Palestine" marches that chant "Free Palestine from the river to the sea".
I asked her what was the freedom she wanted. She replied freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of right to protest, freedom of movement; that sort of freedom. I replied that all these freedoms exist in Israel today for all citizens, yet are not permitted in Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority controlled the West Bank.
I then asked if she supported genocide of a nation, or a people or a race? She answered no, not at all.
I explained that in the Charter of Hamas the phrase "Free Palestine from the River to the Sea" means the elimination of every Jewish person and any person supporting Israel in the area that is called Israel.
So do you support the killing of every Jewish person and any supporters of Israel, because that is what you have been chanting for.
She was in shock and began weeping as she does not support violence, but now understands that her actions have supported a death call for all Jews in Israel.
It would be helpful if this paper could report the truth behind the hate speech that is chanted in these marches.
It has emerged that a decision on the location of Australia's nuclear submarine base will not be made until the end of the decade.
This is a possible explanation for the state government's abrupt decision reported by the Newcastle Herald on September 18 ("State government cancels Williamtown Special Activation Precinct", Herald 18/9)
Wherever the base is located, it's a fair bet that federal funding to kick start complementary local industry won't be far away.
Which leaves the vexing question of Newcastle's container terminal, easily the best opportunity for stimulating regional economic development in NSW through international trade in value added goods.
I do not support the state government paying NSW Ports for the number of containers handled at Newcastle above a cap.
But if public money must be used, an act of Parliament is required for authorising the funds.
The original decision to pay NSW Ports was confidential to the public and Parliament, as confirmed by the then treasurer at Budget Estimates, on September 1, 2016.
Spending public money is authorised by Parliament, and not by the executive branch.
Steve Barnett, finally some necessary changes at your beloved Wests Tigers with the entire board sacked. The appointment of the interim chairman, Barry O'Farrell, must have you reaching to the back of the cellar for a bottle of Grange.
It appears that the failed Voice referendum has claimed another scalp with "our ABC" axing The Drum. 2023 just keeps on giving.
Pull the other leg Greg Hunt ("Labor fail on detention", Short Takes, 12/12). The Libs were just as surprised as Labor at the High Court decision. It is a sad fact that lies are told for political advantage. Please broaden your information sources beyond the right wing media before you spread misinformation.
The only way to stop headknocks in AFL is to get rid of this ridiculous, hardly-any-rules game all together. What the thousands of diehards get out of the game, I'll never know. Good luck making changes to the game, which no doubt will have to radically alter the way it is played.
Newsflash for Mac Maguire ("No doubt about Dutton", Letters, 13/12), the job of an opposition leader is to oppose the government's decisions, which is not difficult at the moment for Peter Dutton given Labor's recent and ongoing incompetence.
A single raised hand at the UN allows the massacre of babies and children to continue. If killing kids is just a necessary means to an end then we have lost our humanity. What an evil empire. Why do we associate ourselves with it?
