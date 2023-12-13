'Very surreal': the Hunter students who topped NSW in HSC courses

A TUMULTUOUS year of hard work and dedication has paid off for six Newcastle students who have topped the state in their respective HSC courses.
Lachlan Macnamara, Sharlah Ticehurst, Amberley Moffatt, Christian Prince, Hugh Brindley and Melati Siswoyo were celebrated among 128 students from 89 schools at a First in Course ceremony, held at Western Sydney University, Parramatta Campus on Wednesday.
The annual event brought together a diverse group of students from as far as Newcastle, Orange, Albury, Coffs Harbour, Wollongong and Sydney.
"It's very surreal," St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead graduate Mr Macnamara said, after placing first in Community and Family Studies.
"It hasn't sunk in yet that the HSC is over, the ATAR is coming out - I feel like it's been a blur and I need a week to just let it sink in what I've achieved."
He said he was riding in the car when he got the call up to travel down to Sydney and it's something he wasn't expecting.
"Getting that phone call was very exciting, I was very surprised," he said.
Mr Macnamara said he has enjoyed studying CAFS and PE during school and hopes to secure a spot at the University of Newcastle studying physiotherapy, pending his ATAR results.
St Mary's student Sharlah Ticehurst was also invited to the ceremony for obtaining first place in the Retail Services Examination course.
The selective Merewether High School had graduate Amberley Moffatt achieve first in Society and Culture and year 11 student Christian Prince placed first in an accelerated Engineering Studies course.
"(Society and Culture) it's definitely my favourite subject," Ms Moffat said.
"I know I've definitely put more effort into it, perhaps more than some other subjects, but as we can see that paid off."
She said the invite was unexpected after not feeling confident in her exam.
"It wasn't my favourite exam I've ever done so this was surprising and so exciting," she said.
She plans to study Law and Arts, majoring in Sociology next year and wanted to thank her teachers.
Mr Prince was given a taste at what he can achieve next year when he sits the HSC and said he will continue to apply himself to studies.
"I knew coming out of my exam that I had put in my best effort, and I did well on that exam, I feel rewarded for my hard work," he said.
"I'll be making sure that I'm carrying through with the other subjects when I do the HSC for next year."
Hunter School of the Performing Arts graduate Melati Siswoyo placed first in Indonesian Beginners in which she studied online through NSW School of Languages.
"I feel like I worked through it really quickly, and it was my favourite subject but I was very surprised. I felt like I didn't do that good in the exam, but I worked very hard in the modules," she said.
She said it was "surreal" to be celebrated among the top students across the state and plans to study Speech Pathology at UON next year.
"I feel smart around smart people," she said.
Independent schools had 53 students recognised including One School Global Maitland online student, Taylor Earl from Albury, who secured first in Financial Services and Belmont Christian College's Hugh Brindley taking the honours in Music 1.
"This is an outstanding result, especially as Independent school students make up only a quarter of all NSW secondary school students," Association of Independent Schools of NSW chief executive Margery Evans said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the First in Course ceremony was proof that dedication to study pays off.
"Coming first in a HSC... what an outstanding achievement," she said.
"Today shows us what can happen when talent and effort go together."
"Our First in Course students should feel proud of the dedication they have shown and the skill they have displayed throughout this year."
NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) CEO Paul Martin said one of his favourite jobs was calling the recipients to invite them and hear their reactions.
"The reactions are very funny, some scream and yell with excitement while others are casual and say 'yes, ok, thanks'," he said.
He said topping an HSC course was no small feat and deserved a celebration.
"It brings me great pride and satisfaction to see young people excelling in such a diverse range of subjects - from English and Mathematics to Languages, Construction and Automotive, to Physics and Biology," he said.
All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers will be published on the NESA website at midday tomorrow, December 14.
All 67,234 students will receive their ATAR results by SMS, email and online from 6am.
