Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Very surreal': the Hunter students who topped NSW in HSC courses

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TUMULTUOUS year of hard work and dedication has paid off for six Newcastle students who have topped the state in their respective HSC courses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.