Sewer issues solved: council plans to bring suburb into 21st century

A LONG-STANDING issue that began "when Queen Victoria was still alive" will finally be solved as Lake Macquarie council brings homes at Killingworth into the 21st century.
The council decided this week to start the process of connecting 15 parcels of land to water mains, sewer and stormwater infrastructure at a $2.1 million price tag.
Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said the move would enable future housing development in the area.
"This one is really pleasing to move because we are regularly dealing with contemporary issues on council, things that are new and coming up, or new and emerging, and this is one of those occasions where we are looking at increasing housing stock," he said.
"We are going to be able to provide more housing, the council is going to provide land for people to build their homes, to raise their families and the like, in a situation that has been ongoing for more than a century.
"So I take great pleasure in moving a motion that I believe will probably be unanimous tonight that's actually beginning the process of resolving something that began when Queen Victoria was still alive."
Killingworth is a partially developed paper subdivision with 24 undeveloped residential lots in the south-western corner of the suburb.
Lake Macquarie council owns 14 of those parcels of land and hopes connecting the suburb to services will enable the residential development of 14 sterilised lots.
Stage 1 of the project will connect nine council-owned and six privately-owned parcels of land on a Killingworth paper subdivision to water, sewer and stormwater.
According to the council, those lots are being prioritised because they require less infrastructure, are more straight forward and cost-effective to install.
Mayor Kay Fraser said it was really pleasing to see the progress.
"Killingworth has been partially developed and has been sitting there for some time, this paper subdivision," she said.
"The southwestern corner of the suburb includes 24 undeveloped R2 Low Density residentially zoned parcels of land, so it will be really good to get this under way, get some essential services out there because Killingworth is such a lovely part of Lake Macquarie.
"It will be nice to have some more people living out there in that nice part of the world."
The council will enter into landowner agreements which outline the scope of works, delivery time frame and costs to be recovered by the council.
Landowners will pay a contribution towards the first stage of works, which are expected to cost in the order of $2.1 million.
The council will forward-fund the works and landowners will be responsible for contributing about 30 per cent of the total costs.
Once completed, the council plans to put its nine lots up for sale with an estimated return of $480,000 to $500,000 for each.
It expects to recoup all of its costs plus an extra 50 per cent of the investment to its Strategic Property Reserve.
The council will now seek approval from Hunter Water before moving onto the tender process for construction.
