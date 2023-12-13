Thousands of dollars for worthwhile Hunter charity projects

Five projects that will deliver meaningful change in the Hunter community have received almost $400,000 in funding from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
The charities will create tangible change for survivors of domestic violence, people with disabilities and young fathers.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation executive officer Carly Bush, said the successful projects were selected because they would improve lives of disadvantaged and marginalised people in the Hunter.
Habitat for Humanity received $120,000, which allow the charity to extend its services to hundreds of women and children escaping domestic violence.
The charity's chief executive Nicole Stanmore said would repair and refurbish 20 accommodation units over a 12-month period.
"Approximately 400 women and families, some of whom will be fleeing violence, will have access to safe and secure shelter, with better opportunities and health outcomes," she said.
"In addition, 150 volunteers will have a better understanding of the housing needs of vulnerable people.
"Fleeing domestic violence has many layers of complexity but being able to provide a woman and her children with a house that's recently been refreshed through cleaning, small repairs and a fresh coat of paint tells the family that they're valued."
Fighting Chance received nearly $50,000 to help people living with disabilities generate income through a microbusiness, with training and support to kick-start or scale-up their business.
The Brave Foundation will use its $75,000 to help young dads with their professional goals.
Project Rockit will use its $120,000 to deliver student workshops addressing bullying, cyber safety and mental health in 15 regional NSW high schools.
Founded in 2003, to date, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has provided over $26 million in grants to over 550 projects. The Foundation offers two rounds of funding each year for groups across the Hunter and regional NSW.
