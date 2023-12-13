Falcons import shooting for the big time

NEWCASTLE was the starting point for NBA superstar Ben Simmons.
Now another basketball prodigy, American Jai Smith, hopes to use the Newcastle Falcons as a springboard to the big time - and the Simmons family are part of the journey.
Smith. a 20-year-old excitement machine, will join the Newcastle Falcons for their 2024 NBL1 East assault.
The 206cm power forward has been in and around the NBA for the past 18 months.
He played for the Sacramento Kings in Summer League and Miami Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G-League after he was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Smith was one of American high school basketball's hottest prospects in 2021.
He declined offers from multiple Division I colleges to join the Overtime Elite program, hoping that pathway would lead him to the NBA, and that remains his ultimate goal.
"I just want to win and dominate and give 110 per cent every time I touch the floor," said Smith, who will touch down in Newcastle in March, six weeks before the start of the NBL1 season. "My goal with the team is to be champions, and for myself to improve every day and become the best player I can be."
Smith is managed by Sean Tribe, who is Ben Simmon's brother. Their father Dave Simmons played for the Falcons in the NBL in 1998-99 and coached Falcons mentor Josh Morgan in the Hunter Pirates in 2003-05.
Ben, Sean and eldest brother Liam played junior basketball for Newcastle before the family moved to Melbourne and then the US.
"Sean has a long history with our city and our club and reached out to us a few weeks ago to discuss some options for Jai," Morgan said. "Jai was looking for an opportunity and we needed a four-man. He is a definitely a highlights-reel player. He is very strong above the rim and likes to get out and run.
"We want to throw a lot of different things at teams to make us unpredictable as possible. He might make us more energetic and quicker down the floor. If he shares the rebounding load, hopefully that helps free up Myles Cherry and Ryan Beisty
"We are expecting a lot from Jai. He needs a lot of games and reps on the floor to get to another level. He is obviously on the right track. He is has been in the G-League so he must be thereabouts.
:I have spoken to him and he seems like a really good person with a high work ethic. Sean wouldn't send him if he wasn't. He trusts us and we are trusting him."
The Falcons already had a Jai Smith on the roster. The 22-year-old was the Youth League MVP last year and played five games in the senior team.
"He will hopefully play more minutes and be more influential this season," Morgan said. "He is a big unit as well. We might have to come up with a couple of new nicknames for them."
