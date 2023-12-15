Ultimate Merewether home offering classic barefoot beachside luxury living

Beginning with its proximity to the ocean and the beachscape all the way up to Anzac Walk, the large 17 metre long pool and eye-catching transparent raised spa, the romance of the gas flames at night that sit along the pool feature wall, the endless balconies strategically located at every vista around the home to capture ocean and pool views, the orientation of the home and its windows and doors that invite the north easterly breeze in and the clever expansiveness of the layout and each of rooms.

