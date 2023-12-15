Ultimate Merewether home offering classic barefoot beachside luxury living

5 beds | 4 bath | 2 car
The epitome of barefoot luxury living is up for sale for the first time in over two decades.
This coastal showpiece family home harmoniously incorporates its premium beachside location with all the facilities you would expect from a five-star hotel, while also providing a calming sense of seclusion and tranquillity.
The unique ingeniousness of this home could only have been born out of the charisma and expertise of a beautiful collaboration between the worldly, ocean-loving owners, esteemed builder Todd Blatchford, renowned architect Chris Tucker and the property's rare seaside position.
Through the magic of architecture, design, environment, and lifestyle this home seamlessly incorporates all five natural elements.
Beginning with its proximity to the ocean and the beachscape all the way up to Anzac Walk, the large 17 metre long pool and eye-catching transparent raised spa, the romance of the gas flames at night that sit along the pool feature wall, the endless balconies strategically located at every vista around the home to capture ocean and pool views, the orientation of the home and its windows and doors that invite the north easterly breeze in and the clever expansiveness of the layout and each of rooms.
Elevating this property beyond expectations is its pièce de resistance, a hidden roof top terrace like no other. The sheer scale of the terrace is breathtaking accompanied by the limitless 360-degree views, an integrated bar fridge and a brilliantly designed raised lounge seating area in the centre where you can privately immerse yourself in the scenery or impress your guests.
You will be easily forgiven for not knowing which of the four generous bedrooms is the master, as each boasts its own indulgent attribute from private terraces, ocean and pool views to generous wardrobes and ensuite.
The main bathroom features a giant freestanding bath and separate shower with built-in rainfall shower head, and while you are soaking in the bath you can watch your favourite show in peace on the built-in recessed television.
Every section of this 696 sqm north facing property has been meticulously though-out. Set at the back is a large split level multipurpose self-contained pool house, with games room, gym, bar and expands upstairs to above the double garage to accommodate a kitchenette, full bathroom, expansive living space with glass slider doors that open entirely to yet another sweeping balcony with views.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.