Government to reconsider Hunter Gas Pipeline environmental impacts

The federal government will reconsider a 14 year old decision not to assess the Hunter Gas Pipeline under Commonwealth environmental laws.
It followed submissions from Lock the Gate Alliance, 10 community groups and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union which argued the project's environmental impacts were broader than originally thought.
Former environment minister Peter Garrett did not declare the project as a controlled action under the Commonwealth Environment Protection Biodiversity and Conservation (EPBC) Act when he gave the project approval in late 2008.
However, new information has since come to light revealing the presence of threatened species along the pipeline route, including critically endangered Grassy White Box woodland, as well as the Regent Honeyeater, Spotted-tailed Quoll, Booroolong Frog and Corben's Long-eared Bat.
"We've always believed the government of the day should have assessed this destructive, 833 km long high pressure gas pipeline under federal environmental laws," Lock the Gate Alliance National Coordinator Carmel Flint said.
"That need has only become more critical following the Black Summer bushfires, which pushed many ecological communities to the brink. Santos' pipeline could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for endangered species whose homes would be destroyed for this project.
"We're calling on the Federal Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek, to make this a controlled action and require a thorough environmental assessment by Santos."
Energy and Environment Minister Penny Sharpe told the Hunter Gas Landholders Rights Alliance that her department had taken action on at least one occasion in response to a false statement about easement availability.
Mullaley Gas and Pipeline Accord spokesperson Margaret Fleck said the decision to reconsider the 2008 decision would increase landholder resolve to oppose the pipeline.
"Landholder opposition to Santos' destructive pipeline and gasfield plans is already strong and this will strengthen their resolve," she said.
"Farmers won't let Santos sacrifice our sustainable land and water resources for a finite and polluting fossil fuel project.
"This added level of federal government oversight is needed, and we hope it exposes the true destruction Santos' Hunter Gas Pipeline would inflict on the landscape, should it be built."
In a submission to the government Quirindi farmer Peter Wills said it was essential that Santos be required to complete a detailed Environmental Impact Statement.
"The 2009 Environmental Assessment was based on meetings with some of the then landholders, and desktop analysis alone, in many instances using out of date data," he said.
"Over the last 15 years, as there are no easements granted for the Hunter Gas pipeline, new landholders have been buying properties completely unaware that the 2009 approved 200meterwide corridor impacts that land.
"None of the usual legal due diligence that buyers of land normally complete when purchasing land assets, showed this project due to the fact no easements are registered on the Certificates of Title. People have been developing their assets building homes and other infrastructure completely unaware of this project."
