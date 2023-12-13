'A really big ask': reality check for residents' footpath plea

RESIDENTS pushing for an estimated $4 million 'missing link' of footpath at Cooranbong have been given a 'reality check' with one councillor calling the request a "really, really big ask".
A petition with more than 160 signatures was handed to Lake Macquarie council this week asking for a footpath to be built between 68 Deaves Road and Cooranbong Park.
Liberal Cr Jason Pauling stood behind the proposal in theory, but baulked at the multi-million dollar price tag.
"I don't want to create false hope, certainly citizens and residents have a right to raise a petition and equally councillors have the right to bring matters before us for due consideration," he said.
"This is a really, really big ask, and short of a federal or state grant of some form, or greater contribution from some VPA (Voluntary Planning Agreement) or development-related activity, it would be extremely difficult to justify.
"As important as it is to them, 'Economics 101' says this will be very, very difficult to get improved in its entirety or prioritised as our number one project based on cost, resources required and potential usage against other, more populated parts of the city."
According to council staff, the 1.5 to 2 kilometre stretch of footpath could cost up to $4 million to build and the council usually spends more than $5 million on a 'per project basis'.
Deaves Road is home to two large retirement villages, one with 150 residents and another 150 expected over the next two years.
Labor Cr David Belcher and Labor deputy mayor Madeline Bishop brought the petition to council this week, arguing that as Cooranbong grows a focus should be a better pedestrian and cyclist transport network - including direct links to the Cooranbong Park and local shopping centre.
Cr Belcher said it's clearly something the residents of Cooranbong take "very, very seriously".
"As we heard there is an increase in housing in the Cooranbong area, the over-55's village, we're talking 255 residents over two villages and expanding," he said.
He said without the footpath, residents, the elderly and people with mobility issues are forced to use an uneven and "extremely narrow road shoulder".
"We heard anecdotally as well ... about people injuring themselves in the process of navigating the land, including a tragic incident where one of the residents actually lost a beloved pet whilst they were walking through long grass, that could have been alleviated had they been walking on a shared pathway," he said.
"There are numerous families with young children living in the Mountain Ash Drive area who also utilise this thoroughfare and we obviously think it's reasonable to expect that many of the location population including bike riders and mobility scooter users should be able to safely access Cooranbong Park and the local shopping centre."
The council will consider the priority of building the footpath and feedback will be given to councillors on their options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.