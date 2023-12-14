Knights rookie Jules Kirkpatrick moving on from injury setback

While most of her Newcastle Knights teammates are enjoying some time off training during the Christmas-New Year period, rookie Jules Kirkpatrick will be pushing through.
The 20-year-old second-rower is vigilantly ticking all the boxes needed to ensure she is back in action by the start of the 2024 NRLW season next July.
The Singleton product completed a rapid rise in rugby league by being signed to the Knights for their 2023 campaign after only taking up the sport in 2019.
But Kirkpatrick's campaign ended before it barely began when she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee 20 minutes into Newcastle's trial game with Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on July 8.
"Everyone is just doing their own thing and taking a break but because I did my ACL a few months ago, I still go to the Knights Centre of Excellence three afternoons a week to do my rehab," Kirkpatrick told the Newcastle Herald.
"I do a bit of gym as well as a bit of field at the moment, so I'm still into training.
"That was my first major, long-term injury, so it was a bit of a shock. I didn't really know what to expect.
"I'm three months post surgery. It was a bit rough the first week but I've switched over my mindset and got into it all and it's going really well now.
"I should be back for the early rounds of the 2024 season, so hopefully I get a crack and get my debut then."
Kirkpatrick got her first taste of rugby league with Muswellbrook in 2019 before playing for the Knights in Tarsha Gale Cup (under-18).
In 2022, she was in the NSW under-19 State of Origin team and named Tarsha Gale Cup players player.
At the time of her signing, outgoing Knights' coach Ronald Griffiths, who steered the club to back-to-back NRLW championships but will take the reins of Newcastle's Cup side in 2024, described Kirkpatrick as "one of the best pathway success stories we have witnessed."
"I wasn't ever really a rugby league girl until COVID hit and some sport wasn't happening but rugby league still was," she said.
"So, instead of my touch and leaguetag, I gave rugby league a crack and have just loved it since and knew I wanted to pursue it from there. But it all happened very quickly. Four years has gone very quick."
Kirkpatrick relocated to Newcastle at the start of this year to pursue her dream of playing NRLW while also studying a Bachelor of Education (Primary) at the University of Newcastle and working as a Student Learning Support Officer with the department of education.
This week, she was awarded a Newcastle Knights Minerva Scholarship, which recognises her rugby league exploits as well as her dedication, leadership and commitment to academic and community excellence.
Minerva Network is a not-for-profit organisation that supports elite sportswomen to achieve their goals on and off the field through mentoring, professional development, advice and networking opportunities.
"The scholarship will help me because of the support financially, and then they will provide me with a mentor to help me balance my studies and my sport simultaneously," Kirkpatrick said of the $10,000, 12-month scholarship.
"It does get really busy when training is in full swing and I am at uni because it does clash.
"But, on the days I have uni, I just really focus on that and switch off in the afternoon when I head to Knights training.
"I really like the fact that [through the scholarship] I get to be a role model on and off the field for the next generation of female athletes."
Kirkpatrick is one of 22 Knights players confirmed for 2024, when they will target a title threepeat.
The Knights are yet to appoint their next NRLW coach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.